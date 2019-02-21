P.E.I. special weather statement no longer in effect

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada is no longer in effect but Islanders can still expect some snow on Thursday.

The morning hours between 9-11 a.m. are still expected to see the beginnings of flurries across the Island.

"We're expecting anywhere between 5-10 centimetres of snow today — but 10 is on the heavier side," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT has ENDED for P.E.I. with the latest models showing potential snowfall amounts generally under 10 cm for the Island today. Looking like we’ll see between 5-10 cm of accumulation from this system with some blowing snow due to brisk southeast winds. <a href="https://t.co/yLTRkAYQOS">https://t.co/yLTRkAYQOS</a> —@JayScotland

Winds will not be as strong as Wednesday — coming from the southeast, gusting at about 20 kilometres per hour in the morning and increasing to about 40 kilometres per hour by noon.

The Island will see a high of about -7 C with a wind chill of -22 C in the morning and tapering off to about -14 C in the afternoon.

Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with periods of snow ending late into the evening.

