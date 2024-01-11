Weekend could bring P.E.I. more high winds, plus some snow and rain

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Prince Edward Island this weekend.

The agency said a developing storm system, similar to the one that passed over the Island on Wednesday, is expected to affect the Maritimes on Saturday.

"While it is too soon to provide specific details, the potential exists for strong winds accompanied by snow and ice pellets changing to rain," the statement said.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said P.E.I. should avoid significant precipitation, with 5 cm of snow and ice-pellet accumulation before the switchover to rain, with up to 5 mm of that possible.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

"Strong wind is my main concern, though. While not quite as strong as Wednesday's storm, peak gusts from 70 to 100 km/h are possible Saturday evening," said Scotland.

"With the strongest winds coinciding near high tide, elevated water levels may be an issue — particularly for southeast-facing shores — due to the high wind."

Potential precipitation amounts and peak gusts are still subject to change.

Environment Canada expects to update its statement early Friday.