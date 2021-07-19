Special weather statement cautions about freezing rain for P.E.I.

Central and eastern P.E.I. could see some significant freezing rain on Friday, and Prince County a heavy pile of snow and ice pellets.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding the storm system.

The precipitation will start as a mix of snow and ice pellets across the Island in the morning, but it will changeover in Queens and Kings counties.

"That snow and ice pellet mix has the potential for switching over to freezing rain pretty quickly and then back and forth," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"That's going to last, say, mid-morning tomorrow right on through the late afternoon hours."

'Very heavy and very icy'

Prince County is not expected to get the freezing rain, but will see more snow and ice pellets, with up to 15 centimetres possible.

Instead of freezing rain, Prince County could see blowing snow in the afternoon, with the wind blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. Temperatures will be steady at -5 C in Prince, and -3 C in the rest of the province.

The mix of precipitation will leave a mess behind across the province.

"That's going be very heavy and very icy to clean up," said Simpkin.

The freezing rain will change back to more snow overnight Friday. The forecast for the weekend is mostly clear, with a high of -5 C on Saturday and 0 C on Sunday.