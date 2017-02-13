Messy forecast prompts special weather statement for P.E.I.
We could see freezing rain on Friday — or snow may prevail
Prince Edward Island could see the full mix of winter precipitation on Friday, and that has led Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.
"It's not a major system, but it's a messy system," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"The problem with Friday is the transition between snow and rain and what that's going to look like for most. I think for the Island, it's going to be mostly snow."
The forecast for all three counties on the Island is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow, followed by two to five millimetres of rain. There is the possibility of ice pellets in freezing rain in the transition.
That transition will likely happen around midday Friday, Simpkin said.
While there will not be a lot of snow, the rain falling on it afterward could make it more difficult to move around.
"Travel could become difficult," Environment Canada says on its website. "If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination."
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?