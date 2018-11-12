Special weather statement issued for Tuesday and Wednesday on P.E.I.

A special weather statement for Tuesday and Wednesday has been issued by Environment Canada for all of P.E.I.

The agency says a low pressure system is headed for the region bringing snow and rain though significant accumulation is not expected.

Gusty winds will develop Tuesday, the agency says, and as the system moves into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, winds will bring cold air and flurries.

Environment Canada says those winds could trigger a weather warning, and will continue through Wednesday.

High winds have lead to restrictions on Confederation Bridge Monday. The bridge is closed to motorcycles, high-sided vehicles and vehicles towing trailers.

More P.E.I. news