More heavy rain on the way for P.E.I.

Wednesday's lining up to be a wet one on Prince Edward Island.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of the Island Tuesday afternoon, with rainfall forecast to start early Wednesday morning and end by late night.

Periods of thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland says it'll be another "soaker of a day" for the Maritimes.

He said Islanders could see between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain, but there's the potential for higher amounts —particularly in areas where thunderstorms occur.

Jay Scotland says Islanders could see between 25 to 50 millimetres of rain, but that there's the potential for higher amounts — particularly in areas where thunderstorms occur. (CBC)

"While the approaching storm system bringing this rain to P.E.I. is unrelated to Hurricane Franklin — which will track well to our south — heavier downpours are possible, as a strong southerly wind ushers in some of Franklin's tropical moisture," Scotland said.

"The heavier rain should taper off early Thursday, but a gusty northwesterly wind will make for a very cool day."

Environment Canada says similar storms in the past have caused water pooling on road surfaces, road shoulder erosion and washouts, as well as elevated river levels.

3 cruise ships in Charlottetown

Port Charlottetown CEO Mike Cochrane said it'll be busy despite the rain, with three cruise ships schedule to dock in the city Wednesday.

"Mother Nature, you got to deal with the cards that are thrown for you," he said.

"[We're] going to make sure we give the best experience possible to the people that come on a rainy day in Charlottetown. Even on a rainy day, it can still be a great day."

Cochrane said most tours are booked in advance, and that pedestrian traffic is barely impacted by the weather.

All three cruise ships are expected to dock by 10 a.m. AT.