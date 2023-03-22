Special weather statement issued for P.E.I. ahead of Thursday snowfall
'Spring snow is messy and tough to predict,' says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for all three Prince Edward Island counties ahead of a weather system that could bring "potentially significant snow" to the Island.
The snow is expected to start falling Thursday, with total snowfall amounts near 15 centimetres, according to the agency.
"I do see most of the Island seeing between 10 to 20 centimetres, most of that falling Thursday evening and overnight into early Friday before tapering off to lighter and more scattered flurries," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.
"Yes, that is a significant late-March snowfall, but I do expect this to be a fairly wet snow, and there will be some melting as well so it may not all stack up. Also, some mixing is possible at times for southern areas so please take my snowfall outlook with a grain of salt.
"Spring snow is messy and tough to predict — but I love a good challenge."
Travel will likely be affected, Environment Canada warned, as roads and sidewalks may become difficult to navigate due to rapidly accumulating snow.
