Special weather statement issued for P.E.I. ahead of Thursday snowfall

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for all three P.E.I. counties ahead of a weather system that is being forecast to bring 'potentially significant snow' to the Island.

'Spring snow is messy and tough to predict,' says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland

A map of PEI showing all three counties under a weather advisory.
All three counties are under a special weather statement. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for all three Prince Edward Island counties ahead of a weather system that could bring "potentially significant snow" to the Island.

The snow is expected to start falling Thursday, with total snowfall amounts near 15 centimetres, according to the agency.

"I do see most of the Island seeing between 10 to 20 centimetres, most of that falling Thursday evening and overnight into early Friday before tapering off to lighter and more scattered flurries," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Yes, that is a significant late-March snowfall, but I do expect this to be a fairly wet snow, and there will be some melting as well so it may not all stack up. Also, some mixing is possible at times for southern areas so please take my snowfall outlook with a grain of salt.

A map of PEI showing estimated snowfall amounts across the Island.
The storm is expected to begin Thursday evening with total snowfall near 15 centimetres, according to Environment Canada. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"Spring snow is messy and tough to predict — but I love a good challenge."

Travel will likely be affected, Environment Canada warned, as roads and sidewalks may become difficult to navigate due to rapidly accumulating snow.

