Special weather statement warns of 'torrential rains and severe winds' for P.E.I.
A special weather statement for Queens County, P.E.I., warns a storm is expected to hit the Maritimes next week 'likely bringing torrential rain and severe winds.'
As much as 100 millimetres of rain is in the forecast next week
A special weather statement for Queens County, P.E.I., warns a storm is expected to hit the Maritimes next week "likely bringing torrential rain and severe winds."
Environment Canada says the storm will impact the region Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
As much as 100 millimetres of rain is in the forecast "with locally higher amounts possible," according to the weather agency.
In addition, maximum wind gusts could hit more than 90 km/h.
"It is too early to say what the largest rainfall amounts will be and where they will occur," the statement reads. "Higher than normal water levels are possible Tuesday and Wednesday."
Residents are advised to monitor weather alerts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?