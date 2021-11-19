Special weather statement warns of 'torrential rains and severe winds' for P.E.I.

A special weather statement for Queens County, P.E.I., warns a storm is expected to hit the Maritimes next week "likely bringing torrential rain and severe winds."

Environment Canada says the storm will impact the region Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As much as 100 millimetres of rain is in the forecast "with locally higher amounts possible," according to the weather agency.

In addition, maximum wind gusts could hit more than 90 km/h.

"It is too early to say what the largest rainfall amounts will be and where they will occur," the statement reads. "Higher than normal water levels are possible Tuesday and Wednesday."

Residents are advised to monitor weather alerts.