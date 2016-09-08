Windy, rainy weather on the way for P.E.I.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Prince Edward Island.
Rain to begin Saturday morning
Islanders can expect rain and strong winds to begin Saturday morning and into the night.
The agency said rain will spread across the region during the day on Saturday and at times, become heavy.
Strong southerly winds and mild temperatures are expected to lead to significant snow melt and run off, the agency said.
However, the rain is expected to taper to showers early Sunday morning.
Between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain is likely, the agency said.
