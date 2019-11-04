Potential for snow, heavy rainfall with weekend storm, Environment Canada says
Storm likely to develop Friday, according to Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for P.E.I. and the Maritime provinces.
In a release, the agency said a storm is likely to develop Friday and affect P.E.I. into the weekend.
The agency said it is too soon to provide more specific details on precipitation, but "there is a good possibility of accumulating snow, heavy rainfall and strong winds."
=NEW=<br>Special Weather Statement for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and PEI.<br>Incoming Friday system looks set to bring wind, rain and yes... snow into the region.<br>Still plenty of uncertainty, but it's one we'll be tracking all week.<a href="https://t.co/3pvPzwBI8e">https://t.co/3pvPzwBI8e</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/FUC1VG6wth">pic.twitter.com/FUC1VG6wth</a>—@ryansnoddon
