P.E.I. approves $37.7M in special warrants for transportation and infrastructure department

P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure went over budget by close to $40 million last fiscal year.

The provincial cabinet approved $37.7 million in special warrants for the department earlier this month.

Officials said a $19.2 million warrant was needed to cover operating budget expenditures related to increased costs to maintain the safety of roads and bridges, and infrastructure grants.

Approximately $10 million out of the $19.2 million went to municipalities through the Clean Water Wastewater Fund — which helps with expenses related to water treatment infrastructure — and the Municipal Capital Expenditure Grant, covering 10 per cent of eligible capital expenditures.

The province also issued a warrant of $18.5 million for the department's capital budget. Officials said this warrant was needed due to "unanticipated events" following the 2021 fall fiscal update, the main factor being the rising costs of materials for the construction of roads and bridges.

Greens call warrants 'unapproved approvals'

Special warrants are issued when a department or agency spends more than what was allocated in the provincial budget.

The province said in a statement that the warrants are "not something government takes lightly." It said the budget is based on estimated costs and planned activities, but that situations can change and external factors may lead to higher spending than anticipated.

But Green MLA and finance critic Hannah Bell said that while special warrants exist for a reason, the department is using them to get additional money not approved by the legislature during the budgeting process.

"The kind of work that they're talking about here is work, frankly, that they should have known was coming ... Like, we always need to do maintenance on our roads," she said. "They talk a lot about safety in the statement that they provided. That's a consistent piece of work that we always have as part of our ongoing maintenance and support of our infrastructure.

"If they aren't able to get their budgeting process or their planning process done enough to be able to figure out how much money they should plan for, then they need to go back to the drawing board instead of showing up with these unapproved approvals."

Bell said that the amount of money approved could have been used instead to address health-care shortages, provide more public housing or give pay increases to early education workers or nurses.