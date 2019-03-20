Islander wins 2nd gold, silver at Special Olympics World Games

Kensington P.E.I.'s Roy Paynter will be coming home with another gold medal from the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

He now has two gold medals, a silver and a bronze for his efforts in the swimming pool.

Paynter, 21, says one thing always runs through his mind when he is competing.

"Just keep on swimming, just like the saying off of Finding Nemo," he told CBC News by phone from Abu Dhabi.

"I always have that momentum just from that movie, and it's always been keeping me going."

'I'm speechless'

Paynter placed first in the 200-metre free swim on Sunday and third in the 100-metre backstroke on Friday.

On Wednesday he won the 100-metre breaststroke, posting a time just under one minute and 45 seconds. Later Wednesday afternoon he also added a silver with his team winning the 4 x 50-metre medley relay with a time of two minutes and 31 seconds.

Paynter said it feels good to win medals and represent the Island on the international stage.

"I'm speechless pretty much, it's hard to explain but it is awesome, it is a good feeling, the best feeling ever."

Paynter is the only Islander on Team Canada at the games, and is being coached by his mother.

"She knows how to push me, she knows my limit. She has always been there for me. I have someone where if I have a down day she can bring me back up."

The closing ceremony for the Games takes place Thursday, but Paynter's adventure doesn't stop there — he and his family plan to do a bit of travelling.

"I'm not heading home with the team. We are traveling to Amsterdam, Germany and Paris and Flanders Feilds."

Paynter said he is looking forward to some sightseeing and might take a year off from competition.

More P.E.I. news