P.E.I. athletes bring home 25 medals from Special Olympics Winter Games

Team PEI has returned from the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ont., with 25 medals to their name.

The Special Olympics Winter Games happen every four years and bring together 1,200 athletes, coaches and staff from across Canada to compete in eight events. Team PEI had 38 Island athletes competing in seven events last week.

"Just a wonderful effort from absolutely every member that went, even the athletes that may not be rewarded with a medal coming home gave it their full effort," said chef de mission Matthew McNally. "That's really what Special Olympics is all about."

"We're super proud of this group."

The number of medals was an increase from the 16 medals from the 2016 Winter Games — and McNally noted there were 17 personal bests among the group.

'Got my blood flowing'

One of the personal bests was from cross-country skier Tommy Ling, who also took home two medals: a silver in the 1K classic and a gold in the 2.5K classic.

"Scale of 1-10: dandy. Really dandy," said Ling of his win.

Thunder Bay is not Ling's first Canada Games. He has been to summer and winter games in Alberta, Newfoundland, and Nova Scotia, taking home medals from the two Atlantic competitions.

"When I was going around the track, one of the guys was there and [said] 'Come on Tommy, there's a gold medal waiting for you,'" said Ling on his gold-medal race.

"I heard my sister Susan ringing her bell, yelling and screaming. I guess that got my blood flowing, pushing double pole, this and that, and then I crossed the finish line."

Trowsdale, MacIsaac, and Ling are all turning their attention towards qualifying for the 2022 Special Olympics Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alta. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

What's next for Ling? He said now is the time to start training for the next summer games, scheduled for 2022 in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Ling competes in two summer sports: bocce and track and field.

30 years of competition

One of his summer track-and-field teammates, Jamie Trowsdale, also took home gold medals in Thunder Bay, in both the five-pin bowling singles and team competition.

Ling and Trowsdale agree getting to spend time with each other, meeting other athletes and having fun is a highlight of their Canada Games experience.

I couldn't think of a better week. — Micheal MacIsaac

Trowsdale is a veteran of Special Olympics on the Island. He has been competing for more 30 years and said that while he doesn't think he'll ever retire, he has more medals than he can count from over the years in track and field, softball, and swimming back in the 90s.

He said the Thunder Bay games were very exciting, right up until they came home Monday morning.

"I was tired but I just couldn't sleep," said Trowsdale.

"I thought I was in tough with Ontario and Quebec ... I got really excited, and happy."

'Great time with great people'

Like Ling and Trowsdale, gold-medal winner Micheal MacIsaac is also turning his attention to training for his summer sport: softball.

38 athletes competed for Team PEI in seven of the eight sports. (Submitted by Special Olympics P.E.I.)

MacIsaac is one of the goalies that helped Team PEI's floor hockey team win gold.

"It's just a great time with great people," he said of the experience in Thunder Bay.

MacIsaac was entering the gym on one of the first days when he saw a group of schoolchildren screaming his name and waving. He was perplexed since he had never met them, but said their mother explained that they were part of a school group that had sponsored their team to come to Thunder Bay.

"I got the little guy to sign my stick, because he's a goalie too," said MacIsaac. "He came to every single one of my games."

MacIsaac asked them why they didn't cheer for their home team, given that they were from Thunder Bay.

"They were like 'No, we want to cheer for you. You guys, you've got the team.' It was pretty awesome to win gold in front of them, and it went into overtime," said MacIsaac.

"As soon as the ref said goal … we all started celebrating. It was such a feel-good moment. My whole team was working their tail off, fighting for the puck."

This is MacIsaac's second gold medal — he also won with Team PEI in floor hockey in 2016.

"I couldn't think of a better week. I got to meet new people, I had fans, like, it was a pretty tremendous week." he said.

"We got pizza at the end when we won the gold, so that was pretty cool too."

More from CBC P.E.I.