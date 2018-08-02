P.E.I. athletes keeping cool heads in hot weather at Special Olympics
1st 2 medals are gold for P.E.I.
Team P.E.I. has notched some strong results at the Special Olympics summer games in Antigonish, N.S., which started Wednesday.
Roy Paynter won two gold medals in the pool, in 50-metre free style and 50-metre back stroke. Power lifter Kolton Doucette also had a strong day with personal bests in all his lifts.
The soccer team started with a 2-0-1 record, and softball went 2-1.
Chef de mission Matthew McNally said the hot weather forced some changes to the schedule, as organizers moved to keep athletes out of the sun.
"From one [p.m.] to four [p.m.] now for the remainder of the games all outdoor sports will take a mandatory break and resume play around 4:30," said McNally.
The change has added some excitement to the games, he said, because athletes competing inside are free to go out and cheer on their teammates who are now on the field in the evening.
