22 medals for P.E.I.'s Special Olympics team

Team P.E.I. is back home after a successful trip to the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish last week.

Gold in soccer, bocce and the pool

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
One of P.E.I.'s gold medals came in soccer. (Special Olympics P.E.I./YouTube)

The team won a total of 22 medals: seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

That includes golds in soccer, bocce, and in the pool. There was a silver in powerlifting and bronze in softball.

"To even have athletes perform at their top just meant a lot," said Matthew McNally, the team's chef de mission.

"They've been training for years leading up this — qualifying a year ago in provincials and then continuing, adding days to their training leading up to these national games."

Bocce was a gold medal sport for Team P.E.I. (Special Olympics P.E.I./Youtube)

The national games served as a qualifier for the world championships in Abu Dhabi next year.

McNally said getting on the podium doesn't necessarily mean Island athletes automatically move on. The process for getting on Team Canada involves age, skill, experience and other factors.

But he said consideration will be given to members of P.E.I.'s team considered.

With files from Nicole Williams

