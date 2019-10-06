Special Olympics P.E.I. athlete to receive lifetime achievement award

Tommy MacGuigan started competing as a Special Olympics P.E.I. athlete more than 35 years ago.

This week, it was announced he is receiving a national award.

MacGuigan, 56, is heading to Toronto next month to receive the Dr. Frank Hayden Athlete Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is named for the founder of the Special Olympics movement in Canada.

MacGuigan has been with the Special Olympics P.E.I. chapter since it was incorporated in 1982.

"It was a complete shock and surprise," he said of receiving the call notifying him of the honour.

Many people have been congratulating him. "It basically blew me off my feet," he said.

Longest serving athlete

He has competed in floor hockey, athletics and softball.

MacGuigan's mother encouraged him to get involved with Special Olympics. He said he gravitated to floor hockey.

MacGuigan has been to 18 national games with 10 for floor hockey.

In 2011, he got to compete at the international level of softball at the world games in Greece.

"It was the first time I had ever been out of Canada … competing against every team in the world there," he said.

No retirement yet

Don't be fooled into thinking the award pushes MacGuigan toward retirement. In fact, he's heading off to the 2020 Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"I see people come and go and I basically sort of stick it out," he said. "I always keep hearing people saying somewhere down the road I should retire, but I don't feel like I want to retire yet."

He still feels like he has a lot left in him. "I just give it my all, I give it my best shot," he said.

MacGuigan said it is really exciting to be heading to Toronto to accept the award. "To win an award of this kind is really, really big for me."

