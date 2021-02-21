Special Olympics athletes excited to resume competition on P.E.I.

About 90 per cent of the Special Olympics programming and training on P.E.I. has resumed, and officials are now setting their sights on competition.

Charity Sheehan, executive director of Special Olympics P.E.I., said the organization needs to figure out what can be done safely during this pandemic.

"Planning for that is underway … looking at some of our low-risk sports, like five-pin bowling or bocce, and how could we manage that over maybe a couple of weekends just for a few hours and different cohorts," she said.

"So we're working through all of that now, which is an exciting place to be as well, to think about that, we can bring people together and to enjoy the joys of competition again."

Sheehan said Special Olympics P.E.I. will work to organize provincial competitions at first, with a hope to eventually going further afield when travel restrictions are eased.

The are about 600 Special Olympics athletes on P.E.I. Sheehan said they are looking forward to socializing with friends again during competitions.

"Overall we're pretty excited to be able to offer in-person programming for our membership."

