Sparkles the giraffe back home in North Bedeque after neighbour spied it in a ditch

Sparkles the giraffe is back.

Lynne Lowe, who runs Baker Shore Bed and Breakfast in North Bedeque, P.E.I., said Tuesday morning that her neighbour had found the lawn ornament in a ditch in the Freetown area.

"Our neighbour and his brother, who are often out early in the mornings, headed back towards his brother's on a back road to Freetown and it was standing in a ditch," she said.

"I think it just got so much publicity that somebody thought: 'We can't keep this thing.'"

They're the best neighbours ever. — Lynne Lowe

Sparkles is the smaller companion to a larger giraffe figurine called Jerome, and both were wedding gifts to Lowe from her husband because she loves giraffes so much.

Sparkles was stolen from their Summerside home over the weekend.

The giraffe was found about a seven-minute drive from where it was taken, Lowe said.

She said her neighbour showed up with the giraffe this morning, and she got emotional when she saw Sparkles again.

Lynne Lowe said she's excited to have it home, and just as happy that people can stop and see both giraffes together again and take pictures. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I almost had tears; it was all I could do to hold it back. I just told him I was so, so grateful," she said. "They're the best neighbours ever, and for them to even go looking for this thing blew my mind."

She's excited to have it home, and just as happy that people can stop and see both giraffes together again and take pictures.

To keep them safe from any future escapades, both the larger and smaller giraffe will be bolted down into concrete, Lowe said.

