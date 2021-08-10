Montague food bank in need of school snack, lunch supplies

The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank is in need of items as classes resume in the coming weeks.

Frank Dourte, food bank co-ordinator, and Norma Dingwell, food bank manager, say the fall can be financially straining for many Island families.

"You have back-to-school shopping for clothes and footwear. Some children, you know, they have allergies and stuff, so parents are finding it difficult with what snacks they can get and give their children," said Dingwell.

"We're hoping, you know, that we'll get stuff like puddings and granola bars and raisins, you know, some of the healthier things that a lot of families can't really afford."

Fall food drive

The food bank is hosting a food drive at Sobeys in Montague on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It's very expensive for families that live from paycheque to paycheque," Dourte said.

"Especially if you have more than one child going to school," added Dingwell.

The food bank has seen a steady influx of clients during the pandemic, ultimately moving to a drive-thru model , which Dourte says is more efficient and has given them more space.

"We're able to store more food on the shelves, and so that gives us a bit of a cushion and security to know that, you know, we have at least enough food to last maybe a couple of months."

The food bank said it is also already starting to look forward to Christmas, collecting items for their hampers like women's deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks and gloves.

"The need is getting greater with the price of electricity and oil and gas. You know, people have to prioritize. And unfortunately, with a lot of families there, they have to take gas and heat, lights over food," said Dingwell.

"We're happy that we're there to help them."

