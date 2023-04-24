P.E.I. South Shore lobster season starting early to avoid fishing into July

There will be two opening days in P.E.I.'s spring lobster season in 2023, with setting day for harbours on the Island's South Shore on Wednesday, April 26, four days earlier than the traditional setting day of April 30.

Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 26A includes 365 boats from harbours ranging along the southern coast of P.E.I. from Victoria all the way up to Souris.

Crews from harbours on the North Shore will set their traps in LFA 24 on Saturday, April 29, one day earlier than the traditional date because the 30th falls on a Sunday.

"The early opening is in an effort to keep the season from extending into July," said Mike Dixon, who chairs the lobster advisory committee for 26A.

"We have fished into July in the past, and we know that's the time of year that the lobsters are into their reproductive stage and also their moult stage, so it's to make sure that the season's over June 30 or earlier."

Mike Dixon fishes lobster out of Graham's Pond and chairs the lobster advisory committee for Lobster Fishing Area 26A. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

Dixon said opening day has been delayed several times over the last five years, mostly because of wind. In 2015, however, ice meant the season started 11 days late.

Last year, LFA 26A crews had permission from the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans for a flexible start with April 26 as the first possible day, but stubborn winds still pushed back the opening to May 3.

Dixon said the South Shore fishers had a late start, but they voted not to extend the season to make up for the lost days.

"We had that option, but the fishers voted not to go into the extended season," he said.

"So last year the season actually did end on June 30, even though it didn't start till May 3."

About 150 people gathered on the beach at the mouth of New London Bay on May 3, 2022, to watch the lobster boats head out on setting day, and wish them well. The start of the season had been delayed because of dredging and wind. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Warmer water

Dixon said changing water temperatures are one of the reasons behind seeking an earlier start date.

"When you talk to fishers in general around the wharf, they feel — basically due to climate change — in the last few years, it does seem to warm up quicker than it has maybe 20, 25 years ago.

"When the water warms quicker like that, the lobsters are probably more active, and it seems maybe they get caught up quicker."

Preparations for the spring lobster season are underway at the wharf in Pinette, part of P.E.I.'s South Shore fishery that will open on Wednesday. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

Danny Steele is also with the 26A lobster advisory board, and fishes out of Graham's Pond.

"I think it's good to try something new," he said. "Coming on the end of the season, for us that fish inside, within under 50 feet of water, we find that there's a lot of spawn lobsters, a lot of young juveniles.

"Usually the last two weeks of the season, you're throwing them back over all the time, just recycling them."

Graham's Pond lobster fisher Danny Steele is also with the 26A lobster advisory board. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

Steele said it will be interesting to see what the catches are like over the course of the season. Someday, an even earlier opening might be a possibility.

"We'll see how this year goes, but with climate change and everything going on, the water is warm earlier, and there's less ice every year, and so it'll be interesting to see what happens."

Price advantage

The South Shore fishers said the earlier opening is not an attempt to increase their sales in the days before the North Shore opens.

"That wasn't the biggest factor, but this was all discussed a year ago with the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association, to make sure that they would be ready if we were granted an early start from DFO," Dixon said.

"As far as cornering the buyer market, I don't anticipate anything huge or different."

As far as cornering the buyer market, I don't anticipate anything huge or different there. —Mike Dixon, 26A lobster advisory committee

Charlie McGeoghegan fishes lobster out of Pinette, and is the chair of the Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. Marketing Board.

"In Eastern Shore in Nova Scotia, they started roughly a week ago, and it helps them with their price, obviously," McGeoghegan said.

"But once all the boats hit the water, it is more product coming to shore."

Charlie McGeoghegan fishes lobster out of Pinette and is the chair of the Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. Marketing Board. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

"The North Shore decided to to keep it on the 29th, and that was the decision that their lobster advisory board made," McGeoghegan said.

"So I guess they're probably as curious as we are if it will make any difference or not."

"In regards to prices, right now they're quite strong in Nova Scotia, and we see markets better now this year than we did in the last three years, so that's positive."