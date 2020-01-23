Crapaud defies Health PEI policy in advertising for doctor

The community of Crapaud, west of Charlottetown, is continuing to advertise for a doctor for its health centre, despite a Health PEI policy regarding locations for doctors in recruitment advertising.

The community's South Shore Health and Wellness Inc. appeared before the legislatures's Health and Social Development standing committee Wednesday.

South Shore Health and Wellness Inc. has invested in a medical office in its community centre and is offering a doctor who wants to set up there a year's free rent and all the medical equipment in the centre for free. It's also been advertising independently to recruit a doctor, and that has run it afoul of Health PEI policy.

"Health PEI directed us not to use the word Crapaud. They wanted to do their own advertising and they have the position advertised as all of Queens west, which would include Charlottetown," said Lisa Gallant, secretary for South Shore Health and Wellness Inc.

"That concerned us because we don't want to see medical services being moved out of our rural area into an urban center."

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Health PEI said it is its policy not to advertise for individual communities.

"We advertise physician positions based on network or county," the statement said.

'A strong message to the contrary'

The agency said it has been working with Crapaud to find a doctor, and intends to continue to do so. It noted while no doctor has established a permanent practice in the clinic, four doctors have been seeing patients there at walk-in clinics.

"We appreciate the community of Crapaud's concerns and desire to ensure residents of the South Shore region have access to health care services," the statement said.

"Our discussions with community representatives have been meaningful to date and we look forward to continuing those conversations in future."

But Gallant said while Health PEI has told South Shore Health and Wellness Inc. it is supportive of its plans, the advertising restrictions suggests something else.

"When they tell us we can't use the word Crapaud in our advertising I think that sends a strong message to the contrary," she said.

South Shore Health and Wellness Inc. is continuing its efforts to recruit a doctor, she said, and still including Crapaud as the location.

