Souris council votes to begin plans for upgrades to waste water treatment plant

Souris town council voted to move ahead on upgrades to its waste water treatment facility Tuesday.

The plant needs work done to bring it up to federal standards by 2020.

Mayor Steve O'Brien says the federal guidelines have become more stringent when it comes to waste water treatment.

And once we get the cost then of course you've got to go looking for funding. — Souris Mayor Steve O'Brien

"The standards have become stricter over the years, and I know we've had some trouble meeting the ammonia levels that are demanded now," he said.

"It's not an E. coli or a bacterial thing."

O'Brien said the treated waste water from the plant is piped into the Northumberland Strait just off Souris.

'Go looking for funding'

O'Brien says council received recommendations from an engineering firm about what work needs to be done, and they will now move ahead to get a better idea of the cost.

"Last night we voted to ask them to cost out a project and design, and get it off the ground," he said.

"And once we get the cost then of course you've got to go looking for funding."

O'Brien says they hope to get a proposal from the engineering firm in the next couple of months, apply for gas tax funds and start work next summer.

