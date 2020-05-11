P.E.I. man pleads guilty to charges in Souris standoff with police

The man who was arrested after an armed standoff in Souris, P.E.I., has pleaded guilty to the most serious charges against him.

Donovan Scott MacCaull, 25, appeared in court by video link from jail Tuesday.

MacCaull pleaded guilty to six charges, including possession of a weapon considered dangerous to the public, uttering a death threat, and mischief by destroying property. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of breach of probation and to theft under $5,000 from a previous incident.

The May 8 standoff put residents of Souris into lockdown for seven hours as RCMP worked to contain and defuse the situation. MacCaull had a long-barrelled BB gun in his possession, according to information filed in court by police.

Following MacCaull's guilty pleas Tuesday, two less serious charges — a third breach of probation and another prior theft — were stayed.

When a charge is stayed, the Crown attorney discontinues prosecution of the alleged crime.

MacCaull told court Tuesday he has declined the use of a defence lawyer.

His case is scheduled to be before the court next on May 27 — most likely by video link — for sentencing. Crown attorney Nathan Beck is expected to read the prosecutor's facts of the incident into the court record.

MacCaull remains in custody following his arrest in Souris May 8.

