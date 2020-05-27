Sentencing adjourned for P.E.I. man involved in police standoff
Donovan Scott MacCaull now represented by a lawyer
Sentencing has been adjourned for two weeks for a man charged after an armed standoff in Souris, P.E.I.
Donovan Scott MacCaull, 25, made a brief court appearance Wednesday by video link from the provincial jail, where he's being kept in custody.
He had pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing last week to six charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, and uttering a threat.
However, in court Wednesday, MacCaull, who had self-represented previously, was now represented by a lawyer.
The judge granted an adjournment so the lawyer can get up to speed on the case.
The standoff May 8 put the town of Souris on lockdown for seven hours.
Police said after MacCaull's arrest they discovered that the gun involved was a long-barrelled BB gun.
His case will be back in court June 12.
With files from Brian Higgins