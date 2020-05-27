Skip to Main Content
Sentencing adjourned for P.E.I. man involved in police standoff
A man charged after an armed standoff with police in Souris was to be sentenced Wednesday, but that was adjourned so his new lawyer can get up to speed on the case.

Donovan MacCaull had previously pleaded guilty to six charges. (Donovan MacCaull/Facebook)

Sentencing has been adjourned for two weeks for a man charged after an armed standoff in Souris, P.E.I.

Donovan Scott MacCaull, 25, made a brief court appearance Wednesday by video link from the provincial jail, where he's being kept in custody.

He had pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing last week to six charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, and uttering a threat.

However, in court Wednesday, MacCaull, who had self-represented previously, was now represented by a lawyer.

The judge granted an adjournment so the lawyer can get up to speed on the case.

The standoff May 8 put the town of Souris on lockdown for seven hours.

Police said after MacCaull's arrest they discovered that the gun involved was a long-barrelled BB gun.

His case will be back in court June 12.

With files from Brian Higgins

