Sentencing adjourned for P.E.I. man involved in police standoff

Sentencing has been adjourned for two weeks for a man charged after an armed standoff in Souris, P.E.I.

Donovan Scott MacCaull, 25, made a brief court appearance Wednesday by video link from the provincial jail, where he's being kept in custody.

He had pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing last week to six charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, and uttering a threat.

However, in court Wednesday, MacCaull, who had self-represented previously, was now represented by a lawyer.

The judge granted an adjournment so the lawyer can get up to speed on the case.

The standoff May 8 put the town of Souris on lockdown for seven hours.

Police said after MacCaull's arrest they discovered that the gun involved was a long-barrelled BB gun.

His case will be back in court June 12.

