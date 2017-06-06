Souris offering up free land for seniors housing
A town in eastern P.E.I. is willing to donate a parcel of land to someone interested in building affordable seniors housing.
'We have a lot of seniors that just want their own little spot'
The town of Souris has issued a request for expressions of interest on the parcel, a little over one hectare with access off Anniversary Avenue.
"We're working hard on our housing situation, which most of P.E.I. is," said Mayor JoAnne Dunphy.
"We have a lot of seniors that just want their own little spot and their houses are too big for them right now."
The request for expressions of interest is open to private sector landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations.
