Souris school reopens after closing for disinfection

Following a deep cleaning after a norovirus-like illness ran through students and staff, Souris Regional School is open again Monday morning.

The eastern P.E.I. school was closed for cleaning on Friday. About 15 per cent of the student population was out on Thursday.

The cleaning focused in particular on surfaces that are touched a lot, such as lockers, as well as eating surfaces. Buses serving the school were also cleaned, with handles and seats wiped down.

Provincial environmental health officials supervised the cleaning. A recommended disinfectant will continue to be used in the school in the short term.

Students who have been sick are being asked to stay home for 48 hours after the end of symptoms to prevent the spread of the illness.

With files from Steve Bruce