Stomach illness shuts down Souris school

Souris Regional School in Eastern P.E.I. is closed Friday as officials try to get a handle on a Norwalk-like virus.

The principal has posted on social media that the school is working with Environmental Health on how to give the building a thorough cleaning. Bus drivers are also bringing in their buses to be sanitized.

School officials say about 70 students, or 15 per cent of the school's population, were out sick Thursday, mostly from kindergarten to grade six. Public Schools Branch director Parker Grimmer said that wouldn't include students who went home sick during the day.

The Norwalk virus causes vomiting and diarrhea.

Staff started work on cleaning the school Thursday, but found they needed more time.

"We didn't have 100 per cent confidence that that work could be done," said Grimmer.

"So there was a decision made, in the interests of students, that we would do that work, follow through and get that work completed today."

All teachers who are well enough are at the school Friday, as well as some staff from the Public Schools Branch.

Evening and weekend events at the school have also been cancelled or moved to other venues.

Classes are expected to resume Monday, but anyone who has been sick is being asked to stay home for 48 hours after the end of symptoms to try and stop the spread of the virus.

With files from Laura Chapin