Souris passes operating budget with $56K surplus

The town of Souris, P.E.I., has passed its operating budget with a surplus of $56,000 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The budget was passed at Monday night's council meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town officials said that while there is no increase in municipal property taxes, the town will be applying for a water and sewer rate increase. They say the exact amount has not yet been determined and will require approval from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Capital projects for Souris this year include a new sewer lift station, upgrades to the water and sewer treatment plant and a sidewalk for MacPhee Avenue.

The town also approved its water and sewer utility budget, which has a deficit of more than $43,000.

