Former Bluefin owner to open new pub in Souris
Amber Jenkins hopes COVID-19 restrictions eased by the time it opens
The former owner of the Bluefin Restaurant and her partner have purchased a building across from the ferry terminal in Souris, P.E.I., for a new pub.
Amber Jenkins says they plan to have live entertainment once COVID-19 restrictions allow.
She hopes the new pub will fill a void that was left in Souris after the Bluefin burned down last May.
"There hasn't been very many local artists coming up to Souris anymore because the Bluefin is no longer there and because it's difficult for people to gather right now," she said.
"So we're optimistic that hopefully by the time we are ready, the [Atlantic] bubble will open and restrictions will have lifted a little bit."
It will be the second business Jenkins and her partner, Jordan Dennis, have opened during the pandemic.
They opened Strait Goods Eatery in Fortune Bridge in December, just before COVID-19 circuit breaker restrictions kicked in.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.