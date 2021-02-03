Former Bluefin owner to open new pub in Souris

The former owner of the Bluefin Restaurant and her partner have purchased a building across from the ferry terminal in Souris, P.E.I., for a new pub.

Amber Jenkins says they plan to have live entertainment once COVID-19 restrictions allow.

She hopes the new pub will fill a void that was left in Souris after the Bluefin burned down last May.

"There hasn't been very many local artists coming up to Souris anymore because the Bluefin is no longer there and because it's difficult for people to gather right now," she said.

"So we're optimistic that hopefully by the time we are ready, the [Atlantic] bubble will open and restrictions will have lifted a little bit."

It will be the second business Jenkins and her partner, Jordan Dennis, have opened during the pandemic.

They opened Strait Goods Eatery in Fortune Bridge in December, just before COVID-19 circuit breaker restrictions kicked in.

