New bus to connect Souris and Montague

P.E.I. is expanding its Rural Transit Pilot Program.

Starting Monday, a new bus route will directly connect the eastern communities of Souris and Montague.

T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy said the change comes directly from customer feedback following the October launch of buses connecting Souris, Montague, Georgetown and St. Peters to Charlottetown.

"What we failed to realize back in late September, early October, when the routes were being designed, there is a terrific traffic flow and need between Souris and Montague," said Cassidy.

"We heard it loud and clear. Residents in Souris, as much as they like to come to Charlottetown, they have another request. We do like to travel from Souris to Montague."

The fares for all the routes is $2.

Cassidy called the pricing aggressive and a benchmark for other provinces when considering changes to their rural transit systems. He said it will still take time to build up ridership on the routes.

"The price of $2 is certainly a motivational tool to leave your car at home and jump on the bus," he said.

"We just have to be patient, we have to listen, we have to make changes."

An announcement of new services for western P.E.I. is coming in the new year, he said.