Souris mayor steps down after colorectal cancer diagnosis

Souris Mayor Stephen O'Brien says he will be stepping down from the position as a result of a recent diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

"Regrettably I submitted my resignation yesterday. I have recently been discovered to have cancer of the colorectal area. And the next six months will probably be tough," O'Brien told CBC.

"I felt in fairness to the council, that a new mayor should be picked."

O'Brien was first sworn into the position in September 2017 by acclamation.

Colorectal cancer is also known as bowel or colon cancer and is the development of cancer in the colon or rectum.

FIT kits

He said the cancer was identified after being screened through the province's fecal immunochemical test kit screening program, or FIT, which detects blood in your stool.

"Everybody should take part in stool screening that is free and accessible to everybody in P.E.I. and hopefully mine was found early. It was negative two years ago and positive this time and it will be treatable hopefully," O'Brien said.

The decision to step down was a difficult one to make, O'Brien said.

If I can help out, I will for sure. — Souris Mayor Stephen O'Brien

"It's a great council to work with and the administration is very supportive and competent and it's tough to leave at this time, but for the benefit of everybody I thought it would be best," he said.

What is likely a six-month road of treatment ahead of him, followed by added recovery time, were the major factors in his decision to resign rather than take a leave of absence, O'Brien said.

New mayor?

An election for mayor will likely take place, but in the meantime Jo-Anne Dunphy, who serves as deputy mayor, will take over O'Brien's duties.

He said working with a supportive council has been a great achievement.

"The town looks great, it's busy and seems to be doing well, the beach project has been a great addition to the town," he said.

At this time, he said he isn't sure if he will run again for the position.

"I'll be 70 this fall so probably not. But depending on the circumstances, you never know," he said.

While he'll be in recovery, O'Brien said he'll be keeping a friendly eye on council.

"If I can help out, I will for sure."

