Souris man sentenced to 1 year jail for possession of child pornography
Jacob John Becker pleaded guilty to the offence
A man from Souris, P.E.I., has been sentenced to one year in jail for possession of child pornography.
Jacob John Becker pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday morning, at the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island.
Court heard that RCMP found more than 500 files on the 72-year-old's home computer — most of the files were videos of young girls under 15, engaged in pornographic acts, that he had downloaded from an internet site.
Police tracked Becker's online activity after his computer address was linked to a known child-porn website.
Court heard Becker is in poor health and describes himself as a loner, with little to no contact with family or friends.
He moved back to P.E.I. a few years ago after living most of his life in Alberta.
His name is now on the national sex offender registry and he's been ordered to stay off computers, and stay away from children after he gets out of jail.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.