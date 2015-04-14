Souris man sentenced to 1 year jail for possession of child pornography

A man from Souris, P.E.I., has been sentenced to one year in jail for possession of child pornography.

Jacob John Becker pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday morning, at the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island.

Court heard that RCMP found more than 500 files on the 72-year-old's home computer — most of the files were videos of young girls under 15, engaged in pornographic acts, that he had downloaded from an internet site.

Police tracked Becker's online activity after his computer address was linked to a known child-porn website.

Court heard Becker is in poor health and describes himself as a loner, with little to no contact with family or friends.

He moved back to P.E.I. a few years ago after living most of his life in Alberta.

His name is now on the national sex offender registry and he's been ordered to stay off computers, and stay away from children after he gets out of jail.

