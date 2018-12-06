RCMP investigating after truck found in ditch near damaged mailboxes

RCMP in Souris, P.E.I., are investigating after three Canada Post community mailboxes were damaged and a Ford 150 truck was found in a ditch beside them still running and airbags deployed but no driver in sight.

RCMP received a call about the accident on the Souris Line Road just before 2 a.m. March 16, said. Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick.

When they arrived a few minutes later, they found the damaged mailboxes and the truck in the ditch.

No injuries apparent

"There was nobody found at the scene so the police officers are still trying to determine exactly what took place," he said.

"From the appearances, there was no one injured in the accident that we can tell."

Fitzpatrick said it looked like the truck had backed up and attempted to leave.

He said police have spoken to the owner of the truck and are trying to determine who was driving at the time. He said charges are likely, including property damage and leaving the scene of an accident.

