'She's a beauty': New Magdalen Islands ferry features bedrooms, bar — but pool off limits

A new $155-million ferry that features 30 bedrooms, a bar and up-to-date technology will offer a more pleasant trip for passengers travelling between Souris, P.E.I., and the Magdalen Islands this summer, says the ship's captain.

"She's a beauty," Valmont Arsenault said of the Madeleine II, which will begin operation June 1 and make at least one crossing a day.

The ferry is about 18 metres longer and three metres wider than the existing ferry, which is now 39 years old. It can accommodate twice as many passengers — about 1,000 — and travel at faster speeds, though Arsenault said to maximize fuel efficiency, the trip will still take about 4.5 hours unless they get delayed and have to make up time.

The ferry also has a pool, but it is too small for the number of passengers and instead will be covered up and used as a seating area, Arsenault said.

The ferry has 30 bedrooms available to rent for passengers on the 4.5-hour trip. (CTMA)

The boat has a stabilizer on the sides to limit the amount of rocking in wavy weather.

"It's going to be very nice and it's going to be comfortable. I can tell you it will be a nice trip to do."

The ferry has been in use since 2019 in the Canary Islands and Spain.

The Madeleine II will be in service until 2026, when its permanent replacement is expected to be completed.

The ferry has previously been used in the Canary Islands and Spain. (CTMA)

More from CBC P.E.I.