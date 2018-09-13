Souris transferring land for seniors' and veterans' housing
Demand for housing high in town, says mayor
Souris council has decided to transfer a parcel of town land to a developer on the condition it be developed for affordable housing primarily for seniors and veterans.
A developer wants to build 20 ground-level townhouse units in the eastern P.E.I. town on a 1.2 hectare property off Anniversary Avenue.
Mayor Steve O'Brien said other properties were explored, but the timelines to transfer them didn't work, and demand for housing is high.
"It was debated but it was felt that the need was there so we would proceed and transfer the land if certain conditions could be met," said O'Brien.
"The developer is looking at funding options and hopefully they will work out and planning and development will proceed at the same time."
Complete in a year and a half
The developers are seeking funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, he said.
Parking for the townhouses has been rearranged to address concerns raised at a public meeting. A full plan from the developers is expected in the next few weeks.
O'Brien says conditions include breaking ground within in six months of the land transfer, and completing the project within 18 months.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Chapin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.