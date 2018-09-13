Souris transferring land for seniors' and veterans' housing

Souris council has decided to transfer a parcel of town land to a developer on the condition it be developed for affordable housing primarily for seniors and veterans.

A developer wants to build 20 ground-level townhouse units in the eastern P.E.I. town on a 1.2 hectare property off Anniversary Avenue.

Mayor Steve O'Brien said other properties were explored, but the timelines to transfer them didn't work, and demand for housing is high.

"It was debated but it was felt that the need was there so we would proceed and transfer the land if certain conditions could be met," said O'Brien.

"The developer is looking at funding options and hopefully they will work out and planning and development will proceed at the same time."

Complete in a year and a half

The developers are seeking funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, he said.

Parking for the townhouses has been rearranged to address concerns raised at a public meeting. A full plan from the developers is expected in the next few weeks.

O'Brien says conditions include breaking ground within in six months of the land transfer, and completing the project within 18 months.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Laura Chapin