Souris Harbour Authority hopes Atlantic bubble returns in time for crab season

Officials with the Souris Harbour Authority are hoping the Atlantic bubble will resume in time for the crab fishing season in April.

In addition to Island boats, several from New Brunswick and the Magdalen Islands also fish from Souris. There are also a few from Nova Scotia.

Andy Daggett, general manager of the Souris Harbour Authority, said if the bubble hasn't resumed, some boats may be denied.

"We want as many boats as we can get here," he said. "It's not only for our benefit but the offload really helps with the local economy.

"There's a pile of kids that get hired to help clean off the boats and a bunch of local guys that fish plus all the trucking and things that go along with it so it's a big impact to the economy and we certainly want to see it happen."

Daggett said that last year a few crews decided to do the two-week self-isolation required when coming to P.E.I., and that will be an option again.

He said the harbour authority has had initial talks with some crab buyers, and everyone will be closely monitoring what happens with COVID-19 in the next month or so to determine next moves.

