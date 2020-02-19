Microbrewery would help 'build excitement' in Souris, harbour authority says

The Souris Harbour Authority is pitching the idea of a microbrewery for a vacant building across from the Magdalen Island Ferry Terminal in eastern P.E.I.

The authority bought the former Lot 45 Pub and Eatery at 41 Breakwater St. a few years ago and did some major upgrades. It is now sitting empty, and harbour authority general manager Andy Daggett hopes someone will buy or lease the property in time for the summer tourist season.

"We want as much action as we can get in this area," he said. "It helps build the excitement and build the capacity in this area, the more that you have the more that that can draw."

Because it was operated as a restaurant, and still has a lot of the infrastructure and furniture, Daggett said it would make an ideal location for a microbrewery or pub.

The sooner we can get somebody in there the better. — Andy Daggett, Souris Harbour Authority

"There's not a whole lot in this area for microbreweries," he said.

The building, which overlooks the harbour, is about 7,000 square feet on the ground level, with a back room suitable for banquets. There is another 1,200 square feet on the second level that includes offices as well as shower and laundry facilities.

"It's basically set up and ready to go," he said.

The authority bought the nearby Ocean Choice building in 2014. Daggett said most of that building has been leased, and he's hoping the same for the Lot 45 building.

"The sooner we can get somebody in there the better," he said. "And once that happens other people start to see opportunities and start to want to be in this area and it helps build on that."

More P.E.I. news