3 displaced by Souris fire

The Red Cross on P.E.I. is helping out with three people after a fire at their home in Souris.

The fire on Lavie Avenue was called in shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Red Cross said.

No one was hurt but the one-and-a-half story home suffered substantial damage.

The Red Cross is helping a man and two women with emergency housing, food and clothing.

Support was arranged remotely, because of COVID-19 health restrictions, the agency said.

