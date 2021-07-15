Building of well-known Souris restaurant reopening as events centre

The building of a former well-known restaurant in Souris, Prince Edward Island, has new owners, and a new purpose.

The Platter House restaurant closed in 2007, and the building it was in has not been actively used since then. J.J. Chaisson and his wife Julie, who both run a tour boat business called Fiddling Fisherman, purchased the former restaurant building.

"We're pretty excited to kind of get underway here, and start doing some renovations and take it to the next step," J.J said.

They plan to turn the building into a venue for events such as weddings and concerts.

"As of now, it's not going to be a spot that you stop in and, you know, we give you menus and what not," he said. "Who knows what's going to happen down the road. We definitely see it as a spot where there's going to be lots of music happening, for sure."

A special place for the community

The building reopening provides an opportunity for people to have some nostalgic moments of the former restaurant, Chaisson said. It has lots of meaning to him, and others in Souris.

"[The building] kind of has some historic significance to the community. When I was 14 or 15 years old, I remember performing at a dinner theater in the old Samba Lounge, which was the downstairs of The Platter."

Chaisson's event venue will be called the Fiddling Fisherman's Lookout. He hopes his community members receive it well, and keep it running for decades.

"We want the community to be a part of it and draw people to the eastern end, because it's a pretty special spot. The Platter House was special and meaningful to a lot of people. We are kind of pumped to rejuvenate it and keep it looking good for another 40 or 50 years."

Chaisson hopes to get business running this autumn.

"We actually had a lady reach out to us about possibly getting married there this fall," he said.

"Hopefully down the road we'll be announcing a pretty special guest that wants to come this fall to do a concert there … follow us on Facebook and stay tuned."

