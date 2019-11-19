JoAnne Dunphy elected mayor of Souris
'I’m just very happy and I’m thanking everybody for the support'
JoAnne Dunphy has been elected mayor of Souris in a byelection Monday. Dunphy received 258 votes beating Shane Clements, who got 22 votes, and Charles McLean with 15.
Dunphy said she is feeling "pretty happy" after the election win.
"I'm looking forward to working with council. Our council is a great council and we have worked well together," she said.
"Everybody likes to see the town succeed."
Dunphy has served on council for 10 years, was the deputy mayor and took on extra duties when former mayor Stephen O'Brien announced in August he was stepping down after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
With years of experience, Dunphy said she knows the issues facing the town.
"We are definitely working on social housing for seniors. That is one of our main objectives right now," Dunphy said.
"I'm just very happy and I'm thanking everybody for the support."
With files from Brittany Spencer
