Car stuck in snowbank leads to drug discovery in Souris

Two adults whose car was stuck in a snowbank in Souris, P.E.I., are now facing drug charges.

In the mid-morning hours of Jan. 15, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Church Avenue, said Sgt. Chris Gunn of Kings District RCMP.

Upon arrival, police found the car stuck in the snowbank and a man and woman who have probation conditions not to have contact with each other.

While arresting the pair for breaching probation, police found a "large quantity" of pills believed to be methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, the news release said.

The two are now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The pills have been sent to the RCMP lab in Ottawa to determine the contents, Gunn said.

"Who knows? If they weren't getting in the snowbank, we probably wouldn't have known they were driving around together," Gunn said. "It's by chance, right, sometimes."

The man and woman have been released and are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Georgetown later this month.

More from CBC P.E.I.