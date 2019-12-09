Organizers preparing to feed even more Islanders at free Christmas meal in Souris

As many get ready to host family and friends for meals over the holidays, Melvin Ford is busy making plans to feed up to 400 people in Souris, P.E.I.

Once again this year, Ford is hosting a free Christmas day meal for anyone looking for food, or company. Ford started hosting the meal in 2015 in Georgetown, and has since moved it to his hometown of Souris.

He said the 2018 meal included 60 volunteers and 300 guests. And he expects this year, there could be even more people filling St. Mary's Hall.

"The need is greater right now than it ever was," Ford said.

Ford said he has many volunteers signed up to help once again, and has received a number of food donations. But he said he's still looking for more food to pull off the full Christmas meal for a crowd.

Volunteer effort

Ford said the success of the meal all comes down to a community volunteer effort. Already, he said, hundreds of pounds of potatoes, carrots, turnips and parsnips have been donated, along with 25 turkeys.

I've heard so many people say how nice it is to not be alone. — Melvin Ford

Over the weekend, a number of people reached out volunteering to contribute everything from summer savoury and butter patties to making the rolls for the dinner, Ford said.

"It's phenomenal to sit back and watch this come together, it really is."

Melvin Ford has hosted a free Christmas dinner for several years, and he said many volunteers work together to make it a success. (Melvin Ford/Facebook)

He said last year, volunteers cooked 40 turkeys, so he is still in need of more for this year, and is looking for some other food, like carrot cake, pies, butter and cream.

'Best Christmas present'

On Dec. 24, volunteers will decorate St. Mary's Hall, and prepare the food. On Christmas morning, doors will open to the public, and everyone is invited to come in and have coffee or tea and spend time together before the meal starts at 11:30.

Ford said volunteers will also deliver meals to people's homes, if they aren't able to make it to the hall.

Ford said he first started hosting the meal because of his own experiences feeling lonely in years when he spent Christmas without his kids. He said the driving force behind the event is to bring people together.

"I've heard so many people say how nice it is to not be alone," he said.

Ford said the Christmas meal is the "best Christmas present I ever gave myself in my life."

