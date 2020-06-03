Souris mayor concerned over proposed location of cell tower

The town of Souris is asking Bell Mobility to change its planned location for a new 30-metre cell tower on Sterns Avenue.

While Mayor JoAnne Dunphy said there's no question the tower is needed to improve the area's cell service, she's hoping the company will reconsider its planned location.

"It's within a few feet of some of these houses in the area that they're proposing to put it, like, you know, one couple, it's right in their backyard basically," she said.

"It's a tall tower. The property values will be decreased. It'll compromise the beautiful view of the town," Dunphy said.

"It's something that's going to be seen from people all over town. So it's not just people living in the area."

Alternate locations

Dunphy said the town has suggested a couple of alternate sites in less residential areas that could be feasible. Bell Mobility's deadline for public input was Tuesday.

We'll work something out hopefully. — Souris Mayor JoAnne Dunphy

In an email to CBC, Bell Mobility said its engineers have studied the alternate sites suggested by the town.

However the company said the sites wouldn't provide the necessary coverage to enhance services for residents and businesses in the area.

From its perspective, the Sterns Avenue location is still optimal, but Bell Mobility officials said they remain open to taking a look at other options the town or residents may suggest.

Dunphy said she anticipates hearing from Bell Mobility soon.

"We'll work something out hopefully."

