Souris boardwalk extension will be shorter, and delayed

Plans for an extension of the boardwalk in Souris, P.E.I., have been modified and delayed, mostly to address concerns from the province about the environment.

Initially the town's project to extend the boardwalk asked for an additional 762 metres. Now that extension will be a lot shorter.

"We are in the process now of getting approval for an extension to the existing Souris boardwalk," said Brian Deveau, co-chair of the Souris beach project.

Concerns about wildlife

Some of the concerns from the province's Department of Environment were about wildlife.

The boardwalk runs near this popular beach at the entrance to Souris. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"There is always hope the piping plovers will return back to Souris beach, but there is also a lot of terns and foxes in the area," Deveau said.

Recently, Deveau met with officials from the department and came up with a compromise.

"They have given us verbal approval for 1,500 feet of boardwalk on the Souris beach," said Deveau.

That means 457 metres will be added to the boardwalk along the old railway bridge.

"It takes into account the environment, the sand dunes, we are not going to disturb any of that and to protect the wildlife," said Deveau.

The cut in length reduces the original cost estimate of $600,000 to around $400,000.

Fall start for project

The project applied for $100,000 from the province, $240,000 from ACOA and $60,000 from the Town of Souris, but those funds haven't been approved yet, said Deveau.

If the project gets the approvals it needs, work on the extension should begin this fall. (Google Street View)

The town had hoped to complete the project before the summer tourism season, but Deveau said the compromise with the province means a delay.

"We've agreed to a late start actually in September to allow for the terns and piping plovers to do their thing. And that way we won't disturb the tourist season but we'll definitely be starting in September if we get the approval."

They have verbal permission from the various departments and now must wait 30 days for a duty-to-consult process with P.E.I.'s Indigenous peoples, Deveau said.

Souris Mayor Stephen O'Brien is also optimistic the project will pass requirements and begin in the fall.

"It's been a great project and this will be an addition to it," he said.

If people are looking for something to do, "they can go for a walk on the boardwalk and hopefully enjoy the scenery, it's an extra activity they can do and it'll be an added benefit."

The boardwalk will be accessible for those with physical disabilities, Deveau said.

More P.E.I news