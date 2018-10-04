Souris to hold public meeting about affordable housing project

A public meeting on October 15th is planned for Souris, P.E.I., to discuss rezoning town land to allow for the development of 20 affordable housing units.

The community has been in discussions with a private developer who has expressed interest in building four five-unit townhouses on the donated land.

"We knew there was a need here and when developers expressed an interest, we said we would help any way we could," said Souris Mayor Stephen O'Brien.

"One way was to provide the land essentially free of charge which would keep it in the affordable housing range."

The mayor said about 30 people have called the town hall over the past year, wanting to move into the proposed townhouses. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The mayor said the townhouses would rent for well under $1,000 a month, and would be geared toward people with disabilities, seniors and military veterans.

The land proposed to be donated to the private developer is currently zoned general commercial and recreational space.

Public input required

To change the zoning of the land — which would be required for the project to move forward — the town has to hold an open meeting with public input.

The mayor said there has been a demonstrated need in the area for this type of housing.

"Since this has been in the media, there's been at least 30 people call the town hall looking to get their name on a list, which it is really not the town hall, it's up to the developer as to who you rent it to, but it shows there is a keen interest there," O'Brein said.

Mayor Stephen O'Brien said the community might be losing some green space but the need for housing is 'desperate.' (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Some residents have told the mayor they're concerned about building on the green space off Anniversary Avenue — and the additional traffic the housing development could bring.

"We would be losing some green space," said O'Brien.

"But in Souris and area, we have lots of opportunity to enjoy outdoor areas and we are in desperate need of housing."

With files from Brian Higgins