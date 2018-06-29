Souris eyes town land for affordable housing

The Town of Souris, P.E.I., is asking residents for permission to sell a 1.2 hectare (three-acre) parcel of town land to a developer for $1 for an affordable housing development.

The land off Anniversary Avenue was donated by a resident about a decade ago.

At the time, the donor wanted it to be used for green space or recreational use, but Mayor Steve O'Brien says the donor has given permission for this project.

Ground-floor townhouses

Developers are ready to sign a contract with the town to build 20 affordable, accessible, ground-floor townhouse rental units.

They can be rented by seniors, veterans or people with disabilities.

"One of the stipulations was if we could provide the land, it would really help keep the cost of rent down," O'Brien said.

A public meeting is slated for July 9 to get feedback from residents.

'Attract people to the town'

"There definitely is a need and it'll hopefully attract people to the town as well," O'Brien said.

"A lot of people would like to move into the town, as they get older, from the outside communities. But there's really no proper place for them."

Moving into the affordable housing would bring seniors closer to the health centre, stores and other services they need, O'Brien said.

He said he doesn't expect any objections at the meeting.

