What's another 4-letter word for cosy? Soup

Trisha Viaene stirs up some popular chicken ginger soup at Riverview Country Market in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Trisha Viaene)

When asked how you survive the cold winters, many Islanders respond with this four-letter word: soup.

Here's a selection of suggestions by you via Facebook and from some Island chefs.

There were a couple of clear favourites: chicken/turkey and tomato soup — both classics.

"Chicken noodle soup if I have a cold. Tomato soup if I am feeling well. Crackers with both," commented Donna Martin. "I try to have homemade on hand but I keep canned as backup. I must confess on occasion I have used canned when I have been feeling particularly horrible."

Chicken soup for the soul

Natalie Radix Prentice of Kensington said her favourite is turkey soup: "Boil down turkey bones and add shredded carrot and onion homemade dumplings, broken spaghettini and maybe some turkey in it, it's all about the dumplings though LOL."

"Chicken soup and dumplings," commented Tracey Warren of Stratford.

Trisha Viaene at the Riverview Country Market in Charlottetown makes a chicken ginger soup "that's just the best for when you're sick!" she said. Click here for the recipe.

The recipe for Riverview Market's chicken ginger soup was created by former employee Lindsay Clow. (Submitted by Trisha Viaene)

Fricot is an Acadian take on chicken stew that's artist Ashley Anne Clark's winter favourite — she makes a veggie version. "This was my favourite meal as a kid, used to ask for it on my birthday," she said.

Tomato, tomato

"Good old tomato soup. Nice easy, warm meal with a grilled cheese sandwich, or mix into Kraft mac and cheese to dice it up," commented Bob Stanley of Charlottetown.

Chef Ross Munro said for him, it's got to be roasted garlic ginger and butternut squash soup, which he calls "comfort deluxe."

"Runner-up would be freshly made tomato soup with a nice grilled cheese on homemade bread and some local gouda," Munro said.

Carrie Dobson of Charlottetown had a saucy suggestion: "Tomato soup with a splash of gin."

Roxanne Laughlin is a registered dietitian who said "Hands down my favourite soup is an easy slow cooker Moroccan tomato peanut soup. So flavourful and creamy. Amazing comfort food on a cold winter day."

"Just made an amazing tomato soup! Campbell's as a base, but with chopped tomatoes, onions, garlic, so many spices (curry, paprika, cumin, fajita, Italian seasoning, etc.) with a lil' bit of maple syrup," commented Charlottetown student Jonathan Williams.

Meat and potatoes

Sara Bryanton of Stanchel said her favourite winter soup is "unstuffed cabbage roll soup that I can make quickly on the stove or slowly in my crock pot." She invites friends over for winter campfires and heats it over the fire in her cast iron pot, and serves the soup in mugs.

Sara Bryanton serves unstuffed cabbage roll soup over an open fire in winter. (Submitted by Sara Bryanton)

Hamburger soup is Caroline M. MacKinnon's suggestion, made with "lots of celery, carrots, herbs, beef stock, onions, garlic, can of tomatoes and can of tomato soup and three bay leaves," she said. "Comfort city with buttermilk biscuits."

Sunny Blackett goes for Italian wedding soup, which has a chicken stock base, meatballs, spinach or endive, and egg — all sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Virginia McGowan of Charlottetown suggests roasted beef marrow and barley soup.

'Simple but soul warming' vegetables

George Stewart chooses roasted red pepper with smoked gouda, which he suggests is "good for pasta sauce too." Love a good multi-purpose food!

Borscht is a traditional eastern European soup made with beets, often served with a dollop of sour cream. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

"The rutabaga soup my mom used to make," says Jessica Fritz of St. Peters Bay. "It's a bit like a stew. And not very traditional. Ground meat, cubed rutabaga and potatoes, sliced carrots and leeks. Veggie stock, a bit of tomato paste, a dash of sugar. Seasoning to taste.… Simple but soul-warming."

Rachel Hershfield recommends Hungarian mushroom soup.

"So rich and flavourful! It's the smoked paprika and fire-roasted tomatoes that take it to the next level," she said.

Borscht is Pam Scott of Charlottetown's favourite. "My roommate made it for us all every Sunday in winter in Calgary. Sweet and rich. Anytime I have beets I'm reminded of that amazing friend."

Spicy suggestions

Jambalaya with shrimp chicken sausage and peppers is Susan Lea Manning's go-to to warm up. She created her own recipe with celery, onions, Creole spices, and a tomato chicken broth base.

'My mom would make it for me when I was a kid. It always made the house smell great and made me feel really good!' says chef Sarah Elizabeth Forrester of this lentil soup. (Submitted by Sarah Elizabeth Forrester)

Paula MacIntyre of Stratford suggested "spicy Thai chicken coconut curry."

Alan Stanley of Charlottetown goes for curried roasted squash soup with crusty buttery croutons.

Chef Sarah Elizabeth Forrester's winter favourite is a lentil soup.

"My mom would make it for me when I was a kid. It always made the house smell great and made me feel really good!" Forrester said.

Forrester runs a catering company, MacroMom, and sells her vegan, organic and gluten-free products at local markets as well as through a soup CSA (community supported agriculture) subscription.

For the recipe, which can also be found in her cookbook, click here.

