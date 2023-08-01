Charlottetown soup kitchen to eliminate takeout service

Beginning next week, the Upper Room Soup Kitchen will no longer be offering takeout service.

Lorraine Goley, manager of the Charlottetown soup kitchen, says the dine-in option will remain, but they are eliminating takeout as a cost-saving measure.

"The money that we're spending on takeout trays and forks and all the rest that comes with takeout is so expensive that it's taking it away from food that we should be buying," Goley said.

Goley estimates the Upper Room will save about $2,200 a month.

Clients have been notified about the change, she said.

Began during pandemic

The Upper Room first started doing takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic. The service became quite popular, and the soup kitchen has been offering it along with its dine-in option since then.

The dining room has been closed for the last couple of weeks for repairs. When it re-opens next week, the takeout option will be removed.

The demand for the soup kitchen continues to grow, with more than 9,700 meals served in the last two months, Goley said.

"We have a big influx of newcomers to the Island who are just struggling and trying to find their feet at the moment and find employment," she said.

"I think that has had an impact on us, too, because they're trying to feed their families while they're going through their transitional period."