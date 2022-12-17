Longtime Liberal MLA Sonny Gallant not running for re-election

Liberal MLA Sonny Gallant, who has represented District 24 Evangeline-Miscouche in the P.E.I. Legislature since 2007, says he will not run for re-election.

Health issues over the last year played a role in his decision, he said.

He had shortness of breath around this time last year and tests revealed two blocked arteries.

Gallant, 66, said the decision was a difficult one.

"I have to think of my health," he said. "And it'll be an adjustment, but I'm sure going forward things will work out."

He said he won't leave the party altogether.

"I'll stick around and I'll be in the role as a volunteer and supporter going forward, like I did when I got first got involved in this party," he said. "So, it's just I've been around the party for quite some time and I'm not going anywhere as far as that goes."

Gallant, who served as interim party leader before Sharon Cameron was acclaimed Nov. 19, said he wanted to give the party lots of notice. The Liberals are the third party on P.E.I. behind the governing PCs and the Opposition Greens.

Gallant said he will stay on as the MLA for District 24 until the next provincial election. It is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023, but some pundits have speculated the PCs will call an election in the spring.