Dennis Ellsworth wins P.E.I.'s SOCAN Songwriter of the Year
Ellsworth beats Dylan Menzie and Lonely Kid, Lennie Gallant, Meaghan Blanchard and Rachel Beck for top honour
Dennis Ellsworth has taken home the first Music P.E.I. award of the year, given out Thursday night at a concert at St. Paul's Church in Charlottetown.
Ellsworth beat out Dylan Menzie and Mark Skinner a.k.a. Lonely Kid, Lennie Gallant, Meaghan Blanchard and Rachel Beck for the 2019 SOCAN Songwriter of the Year award, for his song She's Never Wrong.
Ellsworth released his latest album Things Change last April. In a news release, Ellsworth said the album is a tribute to the music that has inspired him to write.
Music P.E.I. Week continues until Sunday with concerts at several venues, wrapping up Sunday night with a finale concert at Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College in Charlottetown hosted by Lennie Gallant and featuring nominees Beck, Blanchard and Jenni and the Hummingbird.
CBC Radio recorded the concert for future broadcast.
Alicia Toner took home the songwriter trophy in 2018, and presented Ellsworth with his award Thursday night.
